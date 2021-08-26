Mt. Juliet residents urged to attend ambulance meeting
I am writing about a critical issue facing the citizens of Mt. Juliet. This issue is the relocation of the ambulances, currently located within the Mt. Juliet fire stations on Belinda Parkway and East Hill Drive, to two newly constructed Wilson Emergency Management Agency stations, one on Central Pike and one on Clemmons Road. The decision to relocate these ambulances was made by Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and the 25 county commissioners. Mayor Hutto has agreed to have a public work session to discuss this issue. The meeting notice is below:
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Board of Commissioners of the City of Mt. Juliet will have a Discussion with County Mayor Hutto at 6:15 PM on August 30, 2021, at City Hall to discuss: The future of Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transport inside the city limits. The Public is invited to attend and comment.
This is a critical issue and I encourage the public to attend.
Kenny Martin, City Manager, City of Mt. Juliet
Byron A. Kamp
Mt. Juliet
