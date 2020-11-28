Remember, after a harsh winter comes spring rebirth
Imagine it’s a beautiful day in the fall of 1620. You have just embarked on a journey to a land that is unfamiliar, to a life that holds promise, although you are unsure exactly what to expect. This new way of life is uncharted territory, and you have a lot of time on your hands as you gaze at a vast expanse of water and sky that separates you from what is yet to come. You experience some trepidation and know you may have a period of hardship, but you are strong and brave and make a conscious choice to focus on a new way of life. You are positive. You are a trailblazer. You are a leader!
Stepping off your boat, you lose some of your courage as you are faced with a lack of resources to which you are accustomed — winter is coming in your land of promise, and it would be easy to give up. But you dig deep and find the grit that propelled you forward. And you find you are not alone. In this new world, with a myriad of challenges, friends come to your rescue sharing their knowledge and resources, and your hope is restored. You are thankful!
Fast forward 400 years to a similarly beautiful fall day in 2020. We find ourselves in this same great land of promise. Winter is coming, resources are limited, and it would be easy to give up. But we dig deep and are reminded that we are not alone.
Since March, friends have led the charge and trampled fear! Damage from tornadoes, followed immediately by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has not stopped school staff, faith-based communities, civic organizations, city and county leadership, hometown heroes, and trailblazing individuals from logging in tens of thousands of volunteer hours and from finding creative ways to provide much needed resources! Front line medical professionals are fiercer than ever but desperately need us to support them by masking up and committing to adhere to best practice and safety procedures. We all want businesses and schools to remain open.
Our school district continues to revisit and revise plans to provide the best education we can in whatever platform we find ourselves. Despite illness and quarantines, students continue to thrive. Learning and laughter can be heard in our hallways. Principals, teachers, and assistants, though tired, desperately want to be in the classroom with their students every day and are empowered by the ongoing kindness of our large community of friends who, more than ever, are sharing their knowledge and resources to ensure academic and basic physical needs success! Parents, though frustrated when health concerns dictate a blended schedule, are exhibiting patience and grace through hardship, recognizing the struggle to balance service and safety.
Four hundred years after our Pilgrim forefathers took a leap of faith, we again find ourselves facing a harsh winter. No doubt, history will continue to repeat itself. We are strong, we are brave. We are proud Americans and proud Wilson Countians! We are surrounded by friends who exhibit leadership by sharing knowledge and resources. We have so much to be thankful for! Support local businesses. Thank teachers, cafeteria workers, leaders, faith-based communities, hometown heroes, and the workforce who continue to provide our basic needs. Wear your mask to honor your favorite medical provider and your at risk or elderly friend. Dig deep with intentional determination, embrace hope and joy each day, and BE KIND! After every harsh winter comes the regrowth of spring!
Beth Petty
Lebanon
