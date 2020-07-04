COVID-19 cases are surging in Wilson County. As I write this on Friday morning, the state is reporting 829 cases here, up from 762 Wednesday. The curve here, in the state and even much of the nation, is certainly not flattening.
Sure, there are many reasons, including more testing. But experts agree that the increase in testing does not account for the rapidly climbing number of cases. The fact is that as we reopened the economy, the transmission of the disease increased with the increasing social interaction.
Now, because the curve is once again approaching vertical, some areas of the country are shutting back down. Texas, California, Arizona and Florida have all put the brakes on further reopening and even backtracked. It’s safe to say no one wants to see the same thing happen in Tennessee and Wilson County.
The temporary closing of the economy caused, and is continuing to cause, widespread harm. Workers have been furloughed or laid off, businesses large and small have been shuttered and some will not reopen or survive, and governments and public institutions have seen their revenue plummet.
Schoolchildren have had their educations interrupted. It’s not talked about much publicly, but the loss of two or three months of in-class instruction will have long-term negative impacts on many students. Yes, children are resilient, but time lost will have a ripple effect that could take years to overcome. Imagine the consequences of schools remaining closed this fall.
No one wants to see the economy shut down again and no one wants to see schools stay closed once August rolls around. The sacrifice has already been made — are we going to squander that by refusing to take the steps necessary to limit the spread of this disease? Based on visits to stores and restaurants, that’s exactly where we’re headed.
Why? Well, one big reason is because people refuse to wear masks. A trip to the grocery store might as well be a suicide mission based on the number of shoppers walking around maskless.
Health experts, from Dr. Anthony Fauci in Washington, D.C., to Dr. William Schaffner, a world-renowned infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt, say universal mask wearing is one key to curbing the disease. Locally, Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital President Jay Hinesley is telling everyone he sees to wear a mask. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto has declared a state of emergency and is strongly urging residents to wear masks.
Is the message getting through. No.
There’s a meme going around that sums up a major part of the problem: It goes like this: Wearing a mask is not a political test, it’s an IQ test.
This was really brought home to me when a person who works in local government told me this week that they were afraid to wear a mask because people would think they were a liberal.
Can you believe it?
Unfortunately, too many people here, and nationally, share that same belief. It’s not a political issue, it’s a health issue.
Wearing a mask, even a simple homemade cloth mask, reduces the amount of particles and droplets expelled from the wearer and inhaled by others. Don’t believe it? Ask your doctor.
It’s not an infringement on personal liberty any more than buckling a child into a car seat is. Even President Trump is coming around. He said on Fox Business News on Wednesday, “I’m all for masks,” adding that if he were in a “tight situation with people” he would “absolutely” wear one.
Today we celebrate our nation’s independence, our freedom from tyranny. Let’s rebel against this invader, this coronavirus, and take the steps necessary to defeat it. Let’s all wear masks when out in public. I would say it’s the patriotic thing to do.
