Like every other business in Wilson County, and in the nation for that matter, the Lebanon Democrat is being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
First, let me tell you what has not been affected. Our newsroom is still working and out in the community when our coverage demands it. But we are taking precautions. For example, when taking the photographs we had in Thursday’s paper of Lebanon Special School District personnel at Castle Heights Elementary School preparing and delivering meals for children, I kept my distance from Pam McPeak, SRO Michael Randolph and the others. I washed my hands before leaving the office and upon returning.
On days when it’s feasible, reporters are being allowed to work from home. This means interviews are being conducted by phone or via text or email. Any journalist will tell you that face-to-face interviews are always preferable, but today’s circumstance require us to forego them in most cases.
We continue to publish on our normal schedule, although deadlines have been moved up to accommodate our centralized production desk in Owensboro, KY. Most of those folks are working remotely, which slows down the process.
While our advertising sales people are working from home, they are actively making calls, trying to help local businesses get their messages to their customers during these challenging times. We understand the stress our retailers, restaurants and service providers are under — after all, we are a local small business, too. My message to them is to keep in mind this crisis will pass, and once it does, I expect business to bounce back stronger than ever. After all, the fundamentals of the local economy are strong.
One impact readers may notice is the newspaper does not have as many pages as normal. There are a couple of factors behind this.
First, with no local sports to cover, there is no need for multiple-page sports sections. So, when the technical requirements allow, we have cut most of that space out. (Today we do have a normal sports section.) That also saves us money, as it naturally costs more to produce more pages.
This leads to the second factor — we are trying to tighten our belts just like every other business in the nation. We have seen some advertising clients postpone their buys, mostly the national companies that put inserts in the paper. Thankfully, local advertising cancellations have been minimal so far.
The bottom line is that the Democrat is here to provide the best local news coverage on how the coronavirus is affecting Wilson County three days a week in print and seven days a week on our website. You can watch the TV news out of Nashville, but they’re not going to tell you on a consistent basis what is happening here. You can read other publications, but only the Democrat hits the newsstands and mailboxes three days a week. And again, if it’s breaking, it’s on our website, lebanondemocrat.com, and/or Facebook page.
I’m old enough to remember the social upheaval of the Vietnam War, the oil embargoes of the 1970s, the crash of ‘87, and of course 9/11 and the Great Recession. Just as we have in the past, we will get through this and come out stronger than ever.
I may be new to the community, but the strength demonstrated by the response to the tornado of March 3 and now this pandemic is inspiring. I see, and we write about, people pulling together, helping their neighbors, and finding solutions to problems. It’s a wonderful community to be a part of.
For any questions, concerns or other comments, I’m always available. My office number is 615-444-3953. My cell is 270-779-1585 and my email is malexieff@lebanondemocrat.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.