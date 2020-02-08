As former Wilson County 911 director and a concerned citizen of Wilson County, I am again writing to address the illogical 911 service in Wilson County.
Thirty years ago, state law required counties to conduct referendums on creating 911 services. The referendum, passed by a large majority of Wilson County residents, stated that 911 services would ”decrease” emergency response time, saving lives and property. Wilson County 911 began services at the Civil Defense (currently WEMA) dispatch center, as most counties, wisely, started their 911 service in an existing emergency, ambulance or law enforcement dispatch centers.
However, unlike every other 911 board in the state, a year after beginning 911 services at what is now the Wilson Emergency Management Agency/county ambulance service, the Wilson County 911 Board voted to move and create a separate independent 911 call receiving and “transfer” center and appoint a former board member as director.
The local board’s decision to move from WEMA actually increased emergency response time for medical emergencies because those calls, like all other emergency calls, would then require the 911 call to be transferred, resulting in unnecessary life threatening delays, including additional suffering, requiring the caller to repeat their emergency situation. Wilson County’s 911 board, its members appointed by the county mayor, has maintained this illogical 911 “transfer” service continually ever since. Their deliberate actions violated the public’s trust and expectations in their vote to establish the 911 service by increasing rather than decreasing emergency response time.
All 911 services in Tennessee are currently fully funded by a $1.16 monthly fee charged to each landline and mobile phone in the state. These fees are disbursed by formula to local 911 boards, who have the authority and responsibility to provide the best 911 service possible. Over the past 30 years most 911 boards in the state have worked to improve/consolidate emergency 911 services. Currently, 85% of 911 boards in the state have established centralized dispatch centers where all 911 calls are delivered directly to emergency dispatchers that immediately dispatch the necessary medical, fire, and/or police responders. All but one of the other 15% deliver 911 calls directly to one or more emergency responder (police or ambulance) dispatchers.
For years, Wilson County has been the only county in the state where all 911 calls are intercepted by a 911 call taker and transferred to applicable emergency responders, knowingly delaying response time. This option has been chosen by 911 board members, appointed by county mayors who have continued to appoint and reappoint known obstructionists who oppose life-saving changes, like central dispatch, and defend the interception and transfer of all 911 calls. Yet, to this day, the board has failed to provide a reasonable explanation for their objection to change. Board members and their representatives justify the transfer of all calls by saying “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” “we haven’t been sued yet” and “we may be the only ones doing it right.” Their justifications would be laughable if the consequences of unnecessary suffering, property loss and even death were not at stake.
In 2016, the cities of Mt. Juliet and Lebanon asked the board to discuss possible changes to improve 911 service but the board refused to provide that opportunity. This refusal, added to years of their rejecting my efforts for change, led to my resignation and continuing efforts to bring the life-saving changes Wilson Countians deserve and expect.
Thankfully, at last, a very public safety-minded honorable state representative and former Tennessee Highway Patrolman, Rep. Lowell Russell from Maryville, has introduced legislation (HB 1673) that requires the remaining 15% of counties, including Wilson, to have a centralized dispatch center for emergency 911 calls by January 2022. The Lebanon Democrat recently quoted the chairperson of the Wilson 911 board as saying the legislation will be a financial burden, apparently opposing the legislation without funding. Coincidentallly, there is other legislation proposing a 30% increase in 911 fees, from $1.16 to $1.50. Moreover, the local 911 board is spending over $1 million dollars annually to maintain the “all transfer” service, and per the same article, the chairperson said the board is spending roughly $600,000 for remodeling and technical improvements to the current 911 office, located on a fill lot with sink holes; all while their efforts to entice all emergency agency dispatchers in the county to move to their location failed, as expected.
So why spend this money? Clearly, this money, the estimated $2 million they have in reserve funds, a potential $300,000 increase in annual revenue from the proposed fee increase, and much better management of the current $1 million operating budget will be more than enough to establish a centralized dispatch center, with relative small contributions from the cities and county governments and their emergency responder agencies. In preparation for the passage of legislation requiring central dispatch, why not cancel the expensive ill-advised renovations to the 911 office, stay at WEMA, and use those funds to pay for much needed renovations there, or contribute to the much needed jail expansion, move there and ask WEMA join you? I doubt the sheriff or WEMA Director would oppose. Then, over the next two years, until Jan. 1, 2022, honest efforts to include Lebanon, Mt. Juliet, and Watertown police and fire department dispatch could be realized. Now that would be wise responsible spending of 911 fees while providing financial assistance to the county and cities and reducing demands on property and sales tax revenue. Of course 911 would forfeit it’s decades long turf-protected solidarity, so these options are not likely to occur without passage of HB 1673. That’s why it’s so very important!
Therefore, with all this in mind, I implore every citizen of Wilson County that cares about their safety, the safety of their loved ones, and also of those thousands that pass through the county each day on our roadways, to contact state Reps. Lynn and Boyd and Sen. Mark Pody and ask them to promote and support HB 1673 and its companion bill in the senate. Additionally, and equally important, is to contact Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, who appoints the 911 board members, and ask for his commitment to support this legislation, and to appoint only board members that embrace positive life saving change.
Three board member positions are scheduled for appointment or reappointment in May. Mayor Hutto will be speaking at the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce at 7:30 a.m. Feb. 25. (The cost is $20 and reservations are required.) His presentation is titled “What makes Wilson County the best county in the state of Tennessee.” That would be a good time, armed with the above information, to aaks hime to promote this most important legislation that, if passed, would ultimately and truly make this the best county to “live” in.
Wilson County resident J.R. Kelley is a former Wilson County 911 director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.