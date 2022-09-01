NEWS 5 PHOTO

Daikyo Security Chief Executive Daisuke Sakurai (left) and general manager Tomohiko Kojima take a Tik Tok video together as seen on the screen in the device at the Tokyo headquarters office of Daikyo Security Co. in Tokyo on Aug. 22. They’re your run-of-the-mill Japanese “salarymen,” but the chief executive and general manager at a tiny Japanese security company are among the nation’s biggest TikTok stars, drawing 2.7 million followers and 54 million likes, and honored with awards as a trend-setter on the video-sharing app.

 AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama

TOKYO — They’re your run-of-the-mill “salarymen,” as company workers in Japan are called ... hard-working, friendly and, well, rather regular.

But the chief executive and general manager at a tiny Japanese security company are among the nation’s biggest TikTok stars, drawing 2.7 million followers and 54 million likes, and honored with awards as a trend-setter on the video-sharing app.

