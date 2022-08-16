The two law-enforcement agencies with jurisdiction over the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair indicated that safety would be a top priority when the event kicks off in two days.
Fair organizers anticipate that it will be the highest-attended fair to date.
In a joint press release with Wilson County Promotions, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Police Department laid out some rules regarding this year’s fair.
All of the gates at the fair are equipped with high-frequency metal detectors positioned as a new safety enhancement. No guns or weapons of any kind will be allowed on the premises.
Fair organizers recommend that all bags are clear and 12-by-6-by-12 or smaller. Exceptions will be made for diaper bags and bags holding carry-in items for infants or other medical reasons. All bags are subject to inspection.
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Police Department are encouraging parents with children in tow to take advantage of the photo booths located at the gates.
Those photographs will assist fair workers and law enforcement officials to get a better description of a child should they get separated from their guardians. It’s important to remain vigilant and close to small children on any given night due to the high influx of fairgoers.
“We are very appreciative of our local law enforcement agencies that have planned extensively to ensure a safe environment for all fairgoers,” the release said. “As always, LPD will be doing traffic control, security checks throughout our designated parking areas, and providing manpower at each gate upon entry into the fairgrounds. The WCSO will be providing manpower by showing a strong presence throughout the interior with special attention given to high-traffic areas such as the midway.”
Satellite off-site parking
Buses will be making trips from the following locations from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. at no charge:
• Cumberland University’s football parking lot, located at 415 Harding Drive in Lebanon. However, there will be no parking at this site on Aug. 27.
• First Baptist Church and the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 227 and 228 East Main Street in Lebanon.
Buses will load and unload at each location.
“The safety and security of fairgoers remain top priorities at the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair,” the release said. “Wilson County Promotions and law enforcement officials are working cohesively on additions and enhancements to existing protocols that will further our standard of uncompromised safety for our guests and workers.”
