Wilson County is home to more century farms than any other county in Tennessee, and with the latest round of verified century farms added to the rolls, the gap between first and second got a little larger.
Wilson County has more than 100 such farms, and there are roughly 2,100 across the state.
The main requirements for the century farm are continuous family ownership and uninterrupted annual farm production.
Three Wilson County farms obtained that recognition this year. The George Alexander Cunningham-Troy Judson Cunningham Farm, Cassetty Farms, and the Bingham-Thorne Farm officially joined the ranks.
The George Alexander Cunningham-Troy Judson Cunningham Farm was founded in 1915, just two miles east of the Norene community, by George and Agnes Cunningham. It sat on 82.5 acres.
In January of 1925, George Alexander Cunningham bought 71 additional acres that joined the existing farm.
Troy Judson Cunningham and his wife, Ludie, bought the farm after the death of George Alexander Cunningham. The couple had dairy cattle and began to milk cows. After electricity came to the area, electric milking machines helped production. The Cunninghams also raised tobacco and purchased a Farmall tractor.
After Troy and Ludie’s death, their children, Kenneth Cunningham and Evelyn Lannom, inherited the farm. The present owners are Myra Cunningham, the widow of Kenneth, and Evelyn Lannom.
Troy Cunningham’s grandson, Mark C. Lannom, rents the farm and continues to manage the farm operations.
Cassetty Farms
Richard Patton Cassetty established Cassetty Farms on 110 acres in Watertown in 1886.
In 1909, Cassetty bought another farm, which consisted of 132 acres. Their farm featured many animals, such as chickens, sheep, hogs, milk cows and mules. They also grew tobacco and grain crops like wheat, oats, rye, barley, and corn.
There was an apple orchard that was used to make apple cider.
The farm was passed down to Richard Cassetty’s son, Thomas Edgar, in 1919. He maintained many of the animals as crops as his father had kept. When he died, he owned a total of 565 acres.
In 1961, Richard W. Cassetty acquired the farm from Thomas’ wife and started with milk cows, later switching to beef cattle only. He grew tobacco, corn and other grain crops for many years. He continued to farm until his death in December of 2014 at the age of 94. His main love in life was farming and taking care of cattle. Many of his cattle are still maintained on the farm.
It has continued with his son (Richard L. Cassetty, Sr.), grandson (Richard L. Cassetty, Jr.), and great-grandsons (Edgar L. and Richard E. Cassetty).
Bingham-Thorne Farm
The Bingham-Thorne Farm was founded on 71 acres on Locust Grove Road in 1921 by Spurgeon and Emma Bingham. The farm grew to 250 acres with the purchase of adjacent property on Poplar Hill Road by their daughter and son-in-law, Louise and Henry Thorne.
Their grandson, Raymond, and his wife, Betty June Thorne, built on that portion of the farm 67 years ago. Betty June continues to live there. She is the matriarch of the remaining family.
The homestead on the original farm on Locust Grove Road is still intact and is lived in by the founder’s great-grandson, Rick Thorne, and his wife, Pam. Two great-grandsons of the Binghams have also made homes for their families on the farm.
Six generations of the Bingham-Thorne family have called this property home.
At one time, the farm was home to the old Locust Grove School, which Raymond Thorne attended in the 1930s and 1940s.
The Bingham-Thorne farm was a working farm and home to beef cattle, hogs, goats and chickens. The fields consisted of rows of tobacco, corn, sorghum and acres of hay, along with three large barns housing many bales of hay for winter feeding.
Mules were the tractors until a “B” John Deere was purchased in 1946 by Henry and Louise Thorne. Henry “Pap” Thorne often said that it sure was nice to crank the tractor and not wrestle with the mules, but for many years, they kept the mules for plowing tobacco, because, according to “Pap,” that was the best way to get the job done. That same “B” John Deere is still a functioning tool on the farm.
The farm’s most extensive production days may be behind it, but the family still cuts hay and owns some horses.
Rick Thorne indicated that the pride he feels in his family farm is likely replicated at every century farm in Wilson County.
“We think our farm is the most beautiful farm in Wilson County, just like each of our fellow Century farmers think of yours,” Rick Thorne said. “What a legacy ... beautiful hills overlooking Lebanon, covered in timber and rolling pastureland, complete with an acre of water brimming with fish.”
He remarked that thanks to God and his forefathers, the farm exists as more than just a legacy.
“We want this legacy to live on,” Rick Thorne said. “Century Farms are our small edens, places designed by God and nurtured for over 100 years by hard work and responsibility.”
