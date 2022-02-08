Like many buildings on the Lebanon square, Dreams Boutique was damaged extensively by the March 2021 flood, forcing the business to rebuild.
Nearly one year later, owner Jesse Fish is celebrating her store’s reopening today at 11 a.m.
She said that it represents the end of a long journey as well as the start of another.
Once the floodwaters receded last year, the building’s floor had to be removed because the foundation was decimated. Water levels reached so high that all the walls had to be ripped out as well. With the prospect of a repeat seemingly inevitable, Fish took every element of her business into consideration in the reconstruction.
“We had to have engineers come in and (point out) the steps we needed to take to make this building secure,” Fish said. “We filled the basement in and topped it with concrete. We tried to move everything electrical up to flood level, and we also removed insulation from the walls. Hopefully, the next time that it floods, we will be a lot more prepared. We know that it is going to happen again. When you buy a building that sits over a creek, (water) only has one place to go.”
During the demolition and renovation phase, Fish indicated that a lot of people offered to help out, but none were more impactful than Matthew Whitacker, a commercial contractor in Lebanon and family friend.
When Whitacker approached the Fish family, Jesse Fish said that she could never have expected just how much he would assist in the rebuild, but “he was down there with my husband (Derrick) during all hours of the night, helping out of the goodness of his heart.”
Since the flood, Fish has operated Dreams Boutique out of the Arcade/Venue 142, located on the opposite side of the square.
“I tell people all day long ... ‘I would 100% be out of business if it wasn’t for the owners of the Arcade,’ ” Fish said. “They came to everyone (impacted by the flood) and said, ‘If you need a space, we’re here.’ There’s no way I would be here without them. If I did one sale over there, that is one sale that I wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise.”
However, even with the generosity that Fish received, the process was not always easy. She’s been overseeing the renovations, running the boutique from a temporary location and is expecting her second daughter in about two weeks.
“It has been stressful,” Fish said. “Being displaced and not knowing a timeline (is tough).
“We get a lot more publicity because of our location. People can see that there is activity, so they are constantly asking, ‘When are you coming back,’ and we just haven’t had an answer for them.”
Like a lot of construction, staffing shortages and supply-chain disruptions delayed the restoration at multiple turns.
All things considered, Fish is looking at the past year through a silver-linings lens.
“It was only our business,” Fish said. “There were a lot of people who lost their homes. We still had a bed to go home and sleep in at night. That’s the bright side.”
The exposed basement also lent itself to some amateur archaeology.
“To see the bare bones of the building that had been covered up for close to a hundred years (was very exciting),” Fish said. “My husband loves history, so it killed him to finish the project. Just digging around in the basement and finding old bottles and items has been a treat for him.”
Each March, for the past three years, major life changes have visited the Fish family.
In 2019, their daughter Merritt was born. In 2020, the COVID pandemic began. In 2021, the flood hit the square.
“We’re hoping we don’t remember anything about March 2022 five years from now,” Fish said.
