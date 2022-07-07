It was announced on Tuesday that Cumberland University Director of Athletics Ron Pavan has promoted assistant coach Chris Padilla the head men’s volleyball coach.
“We posted the job and had a lot of resumes,” Pavan said. “After an intensive search, Chris emerged as the best fit to be our new coach. We didn’t have to search far. He has been the assistant coach for the past three seasons and will do a great job for us here.”
Padilla has worked with the team since the program’s second season in 2020. Padilla helped coach the 2022 club to the best record in school history, posting their first 20-plus-win season.
He helped coach 10 All-Mid-South Conference members, including last season’s Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year (libero Caleb Ginnings).
He has more than 20 years of coaching experience — working collegiately, at the high-school level and club level in both men’s and women’s volleyball.
Padilla, who grew up in Nashville and graduated from Overton High School, has worked with several high schools in the area, including Hillsboro, University School of Nashville, the Webb School, Mt. Juliet Christian Academy, and Providence Christian.
He also has experience working at the club level with SPIKE, the TN Lightning, Williamson County Select, RCJRS, MidTNVBC, and Alliance Volleyball Club.
“I do believe that everything happens for a reason,” Padilla said. “This is a dream of mine to be a men’s head coach. It is all working out. Things work out the way they are supposed to, and in my life, it is the perfect time. I’m ready to get going, ready to start working on the court, ready to see the boys, and get to work. The future looks good here.”
