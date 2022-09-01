Pam Earnest passed away on Aug. 27, 2022, at age 67.
Pam Earnest passed away on Aug. 27, 2022, at age 67.
The celebration of life is at 3 p.m. on Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Lebanon.
Pamela A. Earnest was born in Lebanon.
She received her master’s degree from Indiana University, where she was No. 1 in her class.
She worked as an operations manager for Lebanon Square Senior Housing, a recipient of the community of excellence award.
She took loving care of everyone she came in contact with.
Mrs. Earnest was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. She enjoyed books and book clubs.
She loved travelling, especially to the beach, where she was always looking for the best fried shrimp and visiting botanical gardens.
Crafting was another passion.
She was a devoted wife and step-mother, in addition to being a humanitarian.
Mrs. Earnest is survived by: her loving husband, Stephen Earnest; step-daughter, Meegan Watts; sisters, Lynn Winfree, Wynema Carver; along with numerous beloved friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Alsup, and her brother, Randy Alsup.
Individuals can make memorial donations in her name to support breast cancer research.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
