Pamela “Pam” Cele Purcell, 54, of Lebanon, passed away on Feb. 3, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
She was born in Michigan City, Indiana, on Sept. 21, 1967.
She was a 1985 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and was a graduate of Volunteer State Community College.
She was a respiratory therapist and an ECMO specialist for the Monroe Carell Jr. Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.
She was a member of Cook’s United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sandra Hardin Etheridge and Gary Etheridge.
She is survived by: her husband of 23 years, Robert “Bob” Purcell; two children, Daniel (Cristina) Purcell, Rebecca Purcell Fowler; five grandchildren, Abigail, Reagan, Baxter Purcell, Jaxson Fowler, Kaycie Mae Fowler; sister, Patricia (Brett) Scott; and nieces, Cassie and Caroline Scott.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with David Goldner officiating. Interment will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to any animal rescue or shelter of one’s choice.
Ligon & Bobo Funral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
