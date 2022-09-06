Tackling the opioid crisis, which has impacted millions of people in the U.S., requires raising awareness about how it began and what sustained it. A group from Wilson County plans to do just that on Thursday.

Beth Macy wrote a book called “Dopesick” that was made into a Hulu Series. It details how the opioid crisis escalated when Purdue Pharma created and marketed opioid painkillers for the masses in the late 1990s. It will be the theme of a panel discussion organized by DrugFree WilCo.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.