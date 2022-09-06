Tackling the opioid crisis, which has impacted millions of people in the U.S., requires raising awareness about how it began and what sustained it. A group from Wilson County plans to do just that on Thursday.
Beth Macy wrote a book called “Dopesick” that was made into a Hulu Series. It details how the opioid crisis escalated when Purdue Pharma created and marketed opioid painkillers for the masses in the late 1990s. It will be the theme of a panel discussion organized by DrugFree WilCo.
“Just having a conversation with (Macy), she put it best,” said Tammy Grow, DrugFree WilCo executive director. “Dopesick is a wonderful book, but a lot of people today aren’t reading regularly. We have almost 11 million people watching the Hulu series. To be able to take the information from the book and share it with 11 million people is really getting awareness out there.”
The event features a panel lineup of Dr. Stephen Lloyd, a subject in Macy’s book; Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch; and Taryn Sloss, an assistant commissioner with the TN Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Service.
Lloyd, who was personally impacted by opioid addiction, draws a grim conclusion from the years of flooded market access to dangerous narcotics.
“Dopesick exposes the biggest crime of my lifetime and paints a clear picture of the consequences we will be dealing with, for at a minimum, the next two decades,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd’s life is chronicled in the book as well as the series.
“Macy interviewed Lloyd for her book because she really wanted to make sure it was factual and based on real-life experiences,” Grow said.
Lloyd is the chief executive officer at Cedar Recovery, an organization that works with Grow’s DrugFree WilCO.
“We want to hear from Rausch because he was a chief of police (Knoxville),” Grow said. “He has firsthand knowledge about shutting down pill mills. He will share some of that history at the event.”
Grow indicated that Sloss’ input would be important because it will outline how governing agencies tackle the opioid crisis.
“(Sloss) is going to give the perspective of how the state supports the prevention coalition,” Grow said. “We are striving to go upstream with this awareness to work with schools as the prevention piece to make the change early.”
In addition to the panelists, NewsChannel5 anchor Carrie Sharp will moderate the discussion.
Grow mentioned that an event in Knoxville that they attended, which featured Macy, served as an inspiration for holding something similar in Wilson County.
“It intrigued us because we are talking about making a difference or an impact here,” Grow said. “This is happening all around us, so what do we do? What does that mean for Wilson County?”
Like other places in the country, Wilson County is not immune to rampant overdose deaths. Grow indicated that the latest year for which her organization has confirmed details is 2020 and that Wilson County had 79 fatal overdoses that year.
As pill mills have broken up and access to painkillers made more difficult, users turned to street drugs, like fentanyl and heroin. The unregulated nature of those illegal narcotics makes determining substance content nearly impossible, which has led to many accidental overdose deaths.
DrugFree WilCo is a coalition to prevent and reduce drug misuse and addiction among youth and adults through education, communication, and an awareness of resources.
The event will be held this Thursday at the Capitol Theatre, located at 110 West Main St. in Lebanon, at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.
