During the Lebanon Planning Commission special called meeting Monday, several residents voiced concerns about a proposed apartment project.
There was a site plan approval for multi-family housing on Highway 109 located at 6438 Hickory Ridge Road on the agenda. The planning commission voted against the site plan approval on Highway 109, citing traffic as their rationale.
Resident Henry Orlik was the first to speak on the issue, concerned about the implications that 270 apartments would have on congestion.
“That corner right now is congested, traffic is backed up to Chelsey Lane, school buses cannot get through,” Orlik said. “This morning at 5:30 in the morning, I was the ninth car waiting in the turning lane with two cars behind me.”
Hickory Ridge is a one way street, and Orlik voiced concerns that if school buses are having trouble getting through, he’s worried that increased traffic will impede with emergency vehicles.
Jack Parker, civil engineer with Catalyst Design Group, said that an updated traffic study for the project added 11 cars in the morning and eight additional cars in the afternoon to original estimates.
“Previously, it was a different residential product,” Parker said. “The findings of the updated study were that this multi-family development does not have a significant increase from what was already studied.”
Rick Nelson recently moved to Lebanon from Seattle and lives near Hickory Ridge. His concerns about the project included the impact it would have on business traffic, and the congestion that could result in schools from more families with children moving to Lebanon.
“Congestion is one of the things that really kills the quality of life in a community,” Nelson said.
