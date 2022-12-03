APARTMENTS 1

The Lebanon Planning Commission voted against the site plan on Highway 109 for a new apartment complex (shown right in blue), citing increased traffic as their rationale.

During the Lebanon Planning Commission special called meeting Monday, several residents voiced concerns about a proposed apartment project.

There was a site plan approval for multi-family housing on Highway 109 located at 6438 Hickory Ridge Road on the agenda. The planning commission voted against the site plan approval on Highway 109, citing traffic as their rationale.

