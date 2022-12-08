The Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade is expected to affect traffic on the north end of North Mt. Juliet Road, including Lebanon Road and East Division Street near Mt. Juliet Road, during the afternoon on Saturday.
Beginning at 10:45 a.m., the following stretch of roadways will be closed:
• North Mt. Juliet Road, between East Division Street and Lebanon Road
• Lebanon Road, between North Mt. Juliet Road and Park Glen Drive
• East Division Street, between North Mt. Juliet Road and Clemmons Road
Mt. Juliet’s residents and visitors should plan and be aware of the parade, which begins at 11 a.m. from the Mt. Juliet Little League Fields on Lebanon Road, travels down Mt. Juliet Road, and ends at the train station along East Division St.
For individuals attending the parade, the police department suggests that attendees arrive before the 10:45 a.m. street closures. That should allow ample time to find parking.
For those not attending the parade, they may want to avoid the Mt. Juliet Road corridor to minimize dealing with the road closure and large traffic volume.
There is expected to be a large amount of vehicle and pedestrian traffic along Mt. Juliet Road on the north end of the city after the parade.
It is estimated that the parade traffic will be clear around 12:30 p.m.
Live and active information about the parade can be found by following the Mt. Juliet Police on Twitter @MtJulietPolice.
