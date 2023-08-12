The presentation of the master plan at Thursday evening’s Lebanon City Council work session featured recommendations that could strengthen the city’s parks system over the next 10 years.
Landscape architect Alisha Eley, with Kimley Horn, presented the Lebanon Parks and Recreation master plan to the city council.
“The big thing is to do the master plan to be eligible for grant funds,” Eley said, “That’s the main goal of it.”
The new master plan takes into account existing master plans, community engagement, demographics, benchmarks facilities, a program assessment, staffing, financial strategies, site concept planning, park connectivity and implementation.
One important piece of the puzzle was community engagement. To gauge how Lebanon residents interact with their parks, the city issued a public survey, which had 582 respondents.
“The top desired programs and events that folks would like to see added were dog-friendly parks, adult sports leagues, farmer’s markets, biking and swimming opportunities,” Eley said. “There were a lot of comments regarding public restrooms and having more parks in general.”
One key element of the master plan was demographics. One of the most important demographics identified was the age of Lebanon’s population.
“We looked at population trends today but also the projections for the next 10 years since it’s a 10-year plan,” Eley said. “We looked at the age of Lebanon’s population today and in 10 years. That helps inform how we spend money and prioritize recreation in the city. We looked at employment trends, education trends, and income trends. Lebanon’s a young town with a lot of young families, and we provide resources for them but also a lot of senior people as well.”
Another requirement for the master plan was for the city to look at the parks’ programming, which includes athletic leagues, programs and events.
“We evaluated all of the programs and events and what age groups the audience was intended for,” Eley said. “Very few of those were provided for preschool ages and younger, so we made recommendations to build on that. A lot of youth and teens are being served with the sports leagues. There’s a couple of adult opportunities. About 10% of the programs are for adults.”
Urban growth boundary
The Lebanon City Council also discussed the urban growth boundary, which is on the agenda for Tuesday night’s city council meeting. For the Wilson County Urban Growth Boundary to get passed, all three of the county’s city councils (Lebanon, Watertown and Mt. Juliet) and the Wilson County commission have to approve it.
“Every municipality and the county have to agree to this plan,” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said.
When the committee came together last year, Mt. Juliet’s goal was to expand its urban growth boundary.
“We have an urban growth boundary,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “Every city in the county has that. Watertown, Mt. Juliet and Lebanon all have an urban growth boundary. The urban growth boundaries were established in 2012. Last year, Mount Juliet requested that the committee get back together to look at the urban growth boundaries.”
Because the committee had come together, it gave Watertown and Lebanon opportunities to also expand their urban growth boundaries.
“I met with the staff here to talk about our growth boundary,” Bell said. “Ours is over 90 square miles. We decided that was adequate for now, so we did not request any changes.”
