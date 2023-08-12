LCC Work Session 1.jpeg

Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell at (right) looks on as Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder lays out a map depicting the Wilson County Urban Growth Boundary plan.

 Abbey Nutter/Lebanon Democrat

The presentation of the master plan at Thursday evening’s Lebanon City Council work session featured recommendations that could strengthen the city’s parks system over the next 10 years.

Landscape architect Alisha Eley, with Kimley Horn, presented the Lebanon Parks and Recreation master plan to the city council.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.