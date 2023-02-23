ANTIBULLYING PHOTO

Signs have been placed in Mt. Juliet’s parks to dissuade bullying.

 Submitted

Anti-bullying signage has been erected in parks across Mt.Juliet to dissuade visitors from engaging in hateful behavior.

“We’ve been noticing a lot of kids in the playground that are acting up, that are going around picking on other kids,” Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee said. “What we decided to do is to get out in front of it.”

