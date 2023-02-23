Anti-bullying signage has been erected in parks across Mt.Juliet to dissuade visitors from engaging in hateful behavior.
“We’ve been noticing a lot of kids in the playground that are acting up, that are going around picking on other kids,” Mt. Juliet Parks Director Rocky Lee said. “What we decided to do is to get out in front of it.”
The parks department has been seeing an increase in kids picking on other kids and had a recent incident where a child that had been harassing another child followed them and their mother from the playground and punched the other child as he was trying to get into a car.
“We suspended him for a year from the park,” Lee said. “We’re not going to put up with the bullying. This is a safe place when you come to our parks. If you can’t control yourself, if you’ve got a bad attitude, you want to holler at people and cuss at people, you’re going to have to go somewhere else. We’re not going to stand for it, and we’ll have you removed from the parks.”
It’s the hope of the parks department that when people read the signage that they’ll understand the expectations for behavior in places where children play and people gather, without the department having to intervene.
“We’re going to try and get aggressive in the parks and make sure that when you come here, you have a good experience, a happy experience, and a safe experience,” Lee said.
Lee has already noticed a change in the number of bullying incidents since the signs began to be posted within the last three weeks.
“Since the signs have gone up, it (bullying incidents) has gone down drastically,” Lee said. “It seems like they’re taking heed. I don’t know if they’ve all gone back to school, and that’s what it is. But (schools) were out recently, and we didn’t seem to have any issues at that time.”
All of the Mt. Juliet parks include the signage.
