NASHVILLE — A passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Nashville allegedly punched a flight attendant and pulled another attendant’s hair before being subdued, police said.
Spirit Airlines spokesperson Nicole Aguiar said that Nashville International Airport police removed the passenger “for unruly behavior” on Saturday night, and news outlets report the 42-year-old woman was charged with public intoxication.
According to an arrest warrant, another passenger restrained the woman with zip ties around her feet. The woman’s eyes were bloodshot. She spoke in a slurred manner and told officers that she drank “a lot.”
She also resisted officers as they tried to place her in a patrol car, the affidavit said.
“We do not tolerate aggressive behavior of any kind, and this passenger is no longer welcome on any of our flights,” Aguiar said in a statement.
An airport spokeswoman said that the incident is under investigation.
