The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles on the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
We continue the series of profiles with a glance at Sandra Hamilton, music and chorus teacher at Lebanon’s Tuckers Crossroads School …
Name: Sandra Hamilton
School: Tuckers Crossroads School
Age: 36
What grade/subject do you teach? Kindergarten through eighth grade general music and chorus
How long have you been in education? 7 years
How many years have you taught at your current school? 7 years
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? I sing in a cover band.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Cricut crafting, good coffee, cooking, audible books, and visiting national parks with my husband and 3-year-old son
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I teach elementary and middle school.
How would you describe your teaching style? Hands-on, fun, and engaging.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I try to meet students where they are and use current music as often as I can in my lessons. Using modern music is more relatable for them, and it keeps them engaged.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? I am constantly changing my approach to better reach students. What works for one class often has to be revised for another. And when you have as many classes as I do, methods and strategies need to change frequently.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? Tuckers Crossroads is one of the few K-8 schools in the county. Having K-8 all in the same building and having such a small number of students really makes it unique.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? Music is my passion, and I love sharing that with students.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? It is so rewarding to see a student’s confidence grow. Some come in so shy that they barely talk, and then, after a few years, they take the stage and perform solo. Some refuse to sing alone, and the next thing you know, they’re auditioning for lead roles in the musical. I love seeing that growth and that confidence break through.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? Obviously, as a music teacher, I think the arts are crucially important. Sometimes, it’s hard to make others realize that. The arts need support, and they need to be recognized for their importance, even though they’re not on a standardized test.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? Less testing, less testing, less testing
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? I had a music teacher growing up that didn’t teach the traditional way. He taught in a group setting and taught using commercial/popular music. He even let us pick our own songs, and we performed in bands with bass, drums, guitars, and vocals. The singer learned alongside the drummer, and we performed gigs in front of real audiences. He is one of the reasons why I always strive to relate my content to what the kids want to learn and why I have a contemporary approach to teaching them how to play and perform.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? Any time I get to see a student’s confidence grow
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? That they had fun in music
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I want my students and colleagues to think of me as passionate, enthusiastic, and caring.
