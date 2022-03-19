A motorist collided with two Mt. Juliet Police Department vehicles while participating in roadside assistance on Thursday evening.
At least one motorist was injured, and the vehicles sustained significant damage.
Shortly after 7 p.m., officers arrived on the scene to help a motorist whose vehicle was disabled. The department report indicated that the vehicle was partially in the far-left eastbound lane near the interstate’s center concrete wall, at mile marker 223.
The officers and the motorist were awaiting the arrival of a tow truck, when around 7:50 p.m., another vehicle traveling east collided with one of the patrol sport-utility vehicles (SUVs), which launched it forward into a second patrol SUV.
According to the department report, all three officers, who were assisting the stranded motorist and tow-truck driver, were out of their vehicles when the impact occurred.
“Motorists must always pay attention while driving,” said James Hambrick, Mt. Juliet police chief. “Eyes must be focused on the road ahead for hazards. Our prayers will be with the injured motorist, and we hope he recovers quickly. I am so very grateful that our police officers were not injured. They will get to go home to their families tonight.”
Per department protocol, a third-party law enforcement agency was called in to investigate the crash since it involved a department vehicle. The Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the scene, and troopers handled the crash investigation.
