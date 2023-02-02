NEWS 2 PHOTO

The image from video released on Jan. 27 and partially redacted by the city of Memphis, shows Tyre Nichols during a brutal attack by five Memphis police officers on Jan. 7 in Memphis. Nichols died on Jan. 10. The five officers have since been fired and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. The release of footage showing police officers violently beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols has renewed calls for Congress to pass police reform legislation.

 City of Memphis via AP

WASHINGTON — Weeks before President Joe Biden made his first address to Congress in 2021, a graphic video was released of a Black man being killed at the hands of police.

The country watched the now hauntingly-familiar scene play out across its screens. Family members tearfully pleaded for change. Lawmakers in Washington pledged to pass meaningful reform.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.