The Lebanon Democrat is in the process of running question-and-answer profiles of the Wilson County educators who have been selected as the teacher of the year in their respective schools.
Those individuals, from the Wilson County School System and the Lebanon Special School District (in addition to two of the county’s private schools), are in contention for the Wilson County Teacher of the Year Award, which will be announced later this spring.
The series of profiles continues with a glance at Wendy Way Harris, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Gladeville Middle School ...
Name … Wendy Way Harris
School … Gladeville Middle School
Age … 53
What grade/subject do you teach? Currently, I teach sixth-grade social studies. I have previously taught kindergarten, first and second grades at Stoner Creek Elementary and sixth through eighth-grade SEEK (Search for Education, Elevation and Knowledge) at West Wilson Middle and Mt. Juliet Middle.
How long have you been in education? 20-plus years
How many years have you taught at your current school? This is my fourth year at my current school.
What other schools have you taught at prior to your current school? Stoner Creek Elementary, Mt. Juliet Middle, West Wilson Middle, Mountain Home Elementary School (in Johnson City), Wakefield Elementary (in Little Rock, Arkansas)
What is something unique about you — whether it’s a hobby, skill or past accomplishment — that most people likely wouldn’t be aware of? My husband and I had the opportunity to live in New Delhi, India, for one year with our 14-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter. Experiencing their culture and education system was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time (hobbies, etc.)? Boating, traveling, reading during the summer, and spending time with family and friends.
Is there anything unique about your teaching situation that you’d like to detail? I’m the sixth-grade lead teacher and the social studies department head. I love helping and aiding other teachers to strengthen our entire department. I am a mentor to a first-year teacher (who was my student teacher last year), a graduate of Tennessee Tech University, and am thrilled to witness the positive impact she is having on her students.
How would you describe your teaching style? It is my goal to provide an environment where students feel valued and respected. I aim to provide an atmosphere where curiosity, inquiry and exploration are top priorities.
Could you share a couple of strategies for how that you keep students engaged and motivated? I believe that providing students with an environment that is centered around mutual respect goes a long way in keeping kids engaged. It is important that students are provided with activities that are challenging and conversations that are meaningful and thought-provoking.
Have you ever encountered a challenge in teaching that required you to rethink your teaching methods and/or approach? One of the biggest challenges I face in teaching is trying to meet the needs of every single one of my students. I have approximately 100 students, and providing equity among them is necessary, but not always easily attainable. After 20-plus years of teaching, I draw on past experiences to meet the needs of today’s students.
What is different, unique and/or enjoyable about the school that you are currently teaching at? I teach at one of the newer buildings in the county, with state-of-the-art technology. I am fortunate to have an administration and group of teachers that keep the students at the center of all they do.
Why did you choose teaching as a career path? My mom was life-long educator in the Knox County school system, and I watched her be an inspiration to so many children over the years. The university I attended had an on-site pre-school. I took a job there as an assistant to one of the teachers, and soon thereafter, I realized I had found my passion.
What is the most fulfilling part of teaching? There are many fulfilling aspects of teaching, but my favorite is seeing the kids engaged and enjoying what they are learning. Hearing students say, “Wow, class went by so fast,” or being called “mom” accidentally by one of my students always brings a smile to my face. I love to see my student’s reactions when they work towards a goal and accomplish that goal. There is nothing better than seeing a student do what they initially thought was not possible.
What is the most challenging part of teaching? One of the most challenging parts of teaching is all the extra that is part of our job and finding that work-life balance. I am the type of teacher who always wants to make something better and puts 110% into each lesson.
How has your view of teaching changed since you first embarked on your teaching career? Well, let’s see ... there has been quite a lot of change in education since I first began my career. At first, I was solely focused on content matter and providing the perfect model lesson. With time, I have come to realize that meeting the needs of the whole child, where they are at any given moment, is equally if not more important. Fortunately for me, I have had the opportunity to work with the best administrators and fellow teachers that have helped guide and support me through the last 20-plus years.
How have you seen the profession change over the course of your career, and how do you see it continuing to evolve going forward? It’s more and more demands and expectations are being put on teachers, resulting in a nationwide shortage of educators. It is my hope that, moving forward, teachers will be given the professional courtesy of making decisions regarding their students, including testing, curriculum, and the freedom to choose what resources and educational strategies are best suited for the classroom. By doing this, it is my belief that more teachers will choose to remain in the classroom instead of leaving the field for other professions.
If there was any one variable that you could control or enhance to help with the educational process, what would that be and why? The testing process … I would love to have a seat at the table as the tests are being developed.
Who is somebody who has been especially impactful in your teaching career, and why did he/she make such an impact on you? It’s my mom. She is a retired teacher from Knox County Schools. I watched my mom work endless hours to prepare activities that would engage and excite her students. She was the teacher that other teachers looked up to and the one everyone wanted their kids to have. She is my inspiration and my biggest supporter.
Could you share what has been one of your most memorable moments in teaching? There are so many. But, one that puts a smile on my face is being on a school trip to Washington, D.C., with eighth-grade students. After walking about 30,000 steps in one day, several of my students begged to stay up a little longer to play a board game in the stairwell of the hotel. We were all exhausted, but the trip was not only about the monuments and history of D.C. It was about the bond that these kids had and the memories that were made. These kids are now adults, and I am still in contact with several of them.
What is the most meaningful thing a student could say to you? “Thank you for helping me understand.”
How would you ideally like to be characterized or remembered as a teacher? I would like my students to remember me as someone who truly cared for them and someone who was interested in their lives, and not just their academic progress.
