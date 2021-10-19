Patricia Bryant passed away on Oct. 16, 2021, at age 75.
No public services are scheduled at this time.
Patricia Ann Bryant was born in Lebanon to Dovie Mae Taylor and Chester James Marek.
She loved sewing, gardening and being a tobacco farmer.
She worked most of her life as a waitress.
She is survived by: her children — Johnny Nichols, Sheila Barrett and Ronnie Ross — and a sister, Joyce (Roland) Fanning.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Ellis Bryant; a baby, Randall Ross; parents, Dovie Mae and Chester Marek; and siblings, John Chester “J.C.” Marek and Cauldene Atkins.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.