Funeral services for Patricia Burke Kopp will be held at noon on Tuesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, and visitation will precede the service from 10 a.m. until noon. Rev. Bucky Hesson will be officiating, nad interment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Kopp, 80, of Brentwood, passed away on Aug. 30, 2022.
Born on Nov. 11, 1941, she is the daughter of the late Efford and Martha Lee Burke.
She was a lifelong resident of Lebanon until she relocated to Brentwood one year ago to reside with her daughter and family.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend to many.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for 45 years and more recently a member of Lebanon First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Wendell R. Kopp (who passed away on May 7, 2005).
She is survived by: her daughter, Kirsten Kopp (Don) Borgeson; grandchildren, Keaton Elizabeth Borgeson, Kennedy Rose Borgeson, Wendell Burke Borgeson, Patricia Bella Borgeson, Brody Robert Borgeson; grandchildren, Kenneth Andrew (Kristen) Fairchild, Adam Robert Fairchild, Anna Katherine Fairchild; and daughter, Gretchen Kopp.
Pallbearers are Don Borgeson, Burke Borgeson, Brody Borgeson, Gordon Gill, David Taylor and Joe Fuller.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lifehouse Animal Refuge and Rehabilitation by mailing those to 1107 Secretariat Drive, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, 37122.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
