Patricia Burke Kopp

Funeral services for Patricia Burke Kopp will be held at noon on Tuesday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, and visitation will precede the service from 10 a.m. until noon. Rev. Bucky Hesson will be officiating, nad interment will be held at Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Kopp, 80, of Brentwood, passed away on Aug. 30, 2022.

