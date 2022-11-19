Patricia Faye Climer of Lebanon passed away on Nov. 16, 2022, at Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
Patricia Faye Climer of Lebanon passed away on Nov. 16, 2022, at Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.
A life-long resident of Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Homer E. Climer and Dimples Hudson Climer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Nancy Hudson McDonald-Hurt.
Survivors include: life-long special friend, Maryhill Stone Beehan; Shannon Hall; Nicholas Beehan; Brendan Beehan; other close friends, Terry Edwards, Lila Thurmond; and her precious fur babies.
Miss Pat was a graduate of Lebanon High School and Vanderbilt University.
She retired from the Wilson County School System as teacher, assistant principal and principal at Lebanon High School.
She served as supervisor and interim director of Wilson County Schools.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church, where she served as an elder, clerk and sang in the choir.
She was also a charter member of the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow.
She was also a member of the Rose Croix Chapter Order of the Eastern Star.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. from First Presbyterian Church, located at 304 West Main St. in Lebanon, with Rev. Sherard Edington officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Active pallbearers are Leon Shannon, Keith Sanders, John Sloan, Hal Bone, John Foutch, Andy Rottero, Quintin Smith, W.P. Bone and Tracey Parks. Honorary pallbearers are Suanne Bone, Stratton Bone, Anne Donnell, Mike David, Dr. Bruce Johnson, Dr. Hardie Sorrells, Jack Lowery, J.D. Lowery, Wendy Lowery Dalby, the elders of First Presbyterian Church, members of the Lebanon Breakfast Rotary Club, members of Lebanon High School Breakfast Club, along with Tarver and Spring Street neighbors.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Country K-9, Wilson County New Leash on Life, the Lebanon-Wilson County Library, or First Presbyterian Church.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Hom is in charge of the arrangements.
