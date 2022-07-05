Patricia Jane Leeman, 66, of Lebanon, passed away on June 30, 2022.
A funeral service will be held on July 6 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Family Heritage at Gallatin, with pastor Samuel Foster officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 10 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Sumner Memorial Gardens, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Mrs. Leeman was born on May 6, 1956, in Sumner County to the late James B. Smith and Laura Margaret Daughtry Smith.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: her son, Lee Carter Perry; brother, James Gary Smith; and brother-in-law, Douglas Terry.
She is survived by: her husband of 16 years, Charles Leeman of Lebanon; sons, James Scott Perry (Kayla) of Gallatin, Chad Leeman (Marcie) of Eagleville; brother, David A. Smith (Dana) of Gallatin; sisters, Peggy S. Terry of Dover, Dorothy S. Foster (Michael) of Gallatin, Laura L. Leduc (David) of Lebanon; and three grandchildren, Karter Perry, Emry Perry, and Phoenix Leeman.
