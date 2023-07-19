Patricia Maxine Shelnutt Cook, 84, of Lebanon, died on July 14, 2023, following an extended illness.
Patricia Maxine Shelnutt Cook, 84, of Lebanon, died on July 14, 2023, following an extended illness.
Born in Shelbyville, Mrs. Cook was a daughter of the late Bruce Shelnutt and Ellen Carmine Vance Shelnutt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Thomas Jerry Cook, and a brother, Edgar Shelnutt.
Mrs. Cook was a purchasing assistant for 14 years with Cracker Barrel headquarters in Lebanon.
She was an avid gardener and will be sorely missed.
She is survived by: three daughters, Kathy Davis of Murfreesboro, Denise (Keith) Harris of Mt. Juliet, Geri Forkum (Timothy) Pollard of Mt. Juliet; a son, Mark Anderson (Marci) Cook of Shelbyville; a sister, Brenda (Larry) Franks of Georgetown, Texas; six grandchildren, Eric Harris, Andy Davis, Clifford Cook, Lara Davis, Clay Forkum, Thomas Forkum; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Renee Shelnutt.
She is also survived by her long-time companion, Les, and her faithful dog, Katie.
Visitation was held at noon on Tuesday, followed at 1 p.m. by the funeral service at Lawrence Funeral Home. Burial followed at Cothran Cemetery in Bedford County.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alive Hospice by mailing those to 1718 Patterson St., Nashville, Tennessee, 37203-9658.
Lawrence Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapel Hill is in charge of the arrangements.
