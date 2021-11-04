Patricia “Panda” Brown Grime, 80, passed away on Oct. 28, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James Athal Brown and Anna Guthrie
Brown, and her husband, Dr. Harvey Hall Grime (who passed away in 2008).
She is survived by: her sons, Jon (Kelly) Grime, Greg Grime; stepdaughter, Terri Grime; grandchildren, Haley Grime, Luke Grime, Austin Grime, Brode Grime, Cydnee Grime; brother, Ronald (Jean) Brown; and loving nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to the staff of Wilson Manor for their care and support of our loved one.
Mrs. Grime was a member of Lebanon’s First Baptist Church and a registered
nurse.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. in the Partee
House, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon. Then, visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. in Lebanon’s First Baptist
Church.
Jon Grime and David Freeman will officiate the services.
Interment will be held in Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown. Active pallbearers will be her nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, North Carolina, 28607, or to the Tennessee Baptist
Children’s Home, P.O. Box 2206, Brentwood, Tennessee, 37024.
Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-7007, 615-444-7700 (obituary line), www.partlowchapel.com
