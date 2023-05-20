A Watertown police officer was involved in a single-car crash last Friday that potentially totaled the vehicle.
During his report on Tuesday evening, Watertown Police Chief Bill Laney informed the city council of the crash, which also prompted an update surrounding the department’s three new police vehicles.
Laney informed the city council that the officer was unharmed.
“He said that he was coming down Tennessee Boulevard, and he was coming around the curve, and there was a deer in the road,” Laney said. “So, he went to the left to (try and) miss it and the deer (came) across the road. When you come across the road there, it goes into the woods and up the hill. He got about halfway over (there) and stopped, and then turned around and cut back across the road. So, (the officer) turned back to the right and went off the road, hit a tree head-on. Fortunately, he wasn’t going fast, but when you hit something that doesn’t move, you don’t have to be going fast.”
The department is still waiting to hear back from its insurance agency to know whether or not the vehicle is totaled. If it is, the department intends to use parts from the damaged vehicle on other police vehicles.
“What we would do is take parts off of that (potentially totaled) one, and put it in (another car),” Watertown Police Assistant Chief Mike Henderlight said. “We just had two other vehicle repairs done on (one of the cruisers), one today and one the other day.”
The department would also have to strip the vehicle of police equipment if it’s deemed totaled.
It will be six to eight weeks before the new patrol cars previously approved by the Watertown City Council will be ready.
“We’ve got to get the lights, the siren boxes and stuff put in,” Laney said. “Then, we’ve got to get another group to come in and put in the video cameras in.”
Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings asked if department had to outfit all three of the new police cars at the same time.
“Between the accident and stuff, we’ve got the two white (patrol cars) up there waiting on stuff to come in,” Laney said. “The black (patrol car), the one that I’ve been driving, has already got the radio in it. It doesn’t have lights in it, so we can’t use it on the road. I use it for back-up. We can’t use it for any patrol purposes.”
Laney explained how the two new patrol units would be utilized in the department.
“What our plans for the regular marked (patrol) units are (is that) we’ll have a day-shift driver and a night-shift driver,” Laney said. “They’ll be driving the two marked units. There’ll be one car designated for day shift, (and) one for night shift, because you don’t want to run them 24-7. Each (car) will only have a 12-hour shift. The day-shift people will be responsible for the day-shift car. The night-shift people will be responsible for the night-shift car.”
The department’s goal is to try and get the two cars it intends to have on regular patrol ready as soon as possible.
