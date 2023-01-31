Patsy Ann (Tucker) Reader

Patsy Ann (Tucker) Reader

Patsy Ann (Tucker) Reeder, 78, of Auburn, Alabama, passed away peacefully on Jan. 24, 2023, at home with her husband of 52 years, Charlie, by her side.

She was born on Nov. 9, 1944, in Murfreesboro and grew up in the small community of Rockvale. She attended Rockvale elementary, middle, and high schools, graduating in 1962. In high school, she played basketball, lettering all four years alongside her sister, Linda Tucker, and coached by her father — Clifton “C.C.” — and mother, Ruth “Dot” Tucker. She was treasurer of her senior class and a Daughter of the American Revolution.

