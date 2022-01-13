Paul Cason, Sr., 74, passed away on Jan. 4, 2022, at Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.
Survivors include: his wife of 51 years, Louella Cason; sons, Nathan Cason, Paul (Tina) Cason, Jr.; daughter, Josette Cason; nine grandchildren, one step-grandchild, five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lillie Cason, Gertrude Smith; brothers-in-law, Eugene (Leola) Robertson, Lester (Evelyn) Robertson; daughter-in-law, Janice Botley; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The public viewing was set for Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family visitation will be held on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with the funeral to follow at J.C. Hellum Funeral Chapel.
Raymond Burns will serve as the eulogist, and Tony Clemmons will be the officiant.
Interment will be held at Bairds Grove Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Hellum Funeral Home.
