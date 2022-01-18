Paul David Kemp Sr., 83, of Lebanon, passed away on Jan. 14, 2022.
He was born at home in Putnam County on April 1, 1938, to the late Kenneth Haile Kemp and Lola Louella Lee Kemp.
He served in the National Guard and retired from Precision Rubber.
He attended the Church of God.
He enjoyed reading, football and baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves, and watching westerns and tinkering in his spare time.
He was preceded in death by two sisters — Dean Gaines and Shug Neely — and a grandson, Charles David Kemp.
Survivors include: his wife of 61 years, Ruth Cripps Kemp; four children, David, Gary, Mike Kemp, Rita (Terry) Makin; sister, Betty Hunt; step-sister, Diane Lee; step-brother, Robert Lee; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. from Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Ronnie Gaines officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers include James Kemp, Nick Oliver, Freddie Mofield, Anthony Cripps, Tony York and Sean Wilkerson.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
