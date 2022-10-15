Paul Michael “Mike” Martin, 75, of Lebanon, passed away at his home on Oct. 14, 2022.
He was born in Lebanon on May 15, 1947, to Paul Joseph Martin and Dot Goodall Martin, who preceded him in death.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Paul Michael “Mike” Martin, 75, of Lebanon, passed away at his home on Oct. 14, 2022.
He was born in Lebanon on May 15, 1947, to Paul Joseph Martin and Dot Goodall Martin, who preceded him in death.
He attended McClain Elementary School and graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy, Cumberland University and Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).
He earned a master’s degree in history from MTSU and participated in numerous archeological digs around Middle Tennessee.
He served in the Tennessee National Guard during the 1970s-based in Gallatin.
Mike was an avid reader who always had a book or two handy.
He enjoyed old movies, gardening, creating stained glass, wood-working and cooking, becoming an accomplished chef.
He is survived by: his sister, Pat Martin (Billy) Fitts; brother, John Earl Martin; niece, Renee (Greg) Hardwick; great-niece, Kelsey (Javier) Bonacic; special friends, Sandy Herbert, Haley Reaves, Brittaney Johnson; and beloved cats, Gabby and Susan.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, individuals are encouraged to make a donation in Mike’s memory to their favorite animal shelter/rescue or to the Lebanon-Wilson County Library.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.