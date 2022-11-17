Paul Thurmon Dycus

Paul Thurmon Dycus

Paul Thurmon Dycus, 77, of Lebanon, and formerly of Macon County, passed away on Nov. 13, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.

A memorial service for Paul Thurmon Dycus will be conducted on Saturday afternoon at 1 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Jack Honeycutt officiating.

