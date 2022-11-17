Paul Thurmon Dycus, 77, of Lebanon, and formerly of Macon County, passed away on Nov. 13, 2022, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro.
A memorial service for Paul Thurmon Dycus will be conducted on Saturday afternoon at 1 from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, with Jack Honeycutt officiating.
Paul Thurmon Dycus was born on Oct. 8, 1945, in Macon County, one of eight siblings born to the late Bernard and Jerrine Goad Dycus.
On Oct. 15, 1970, he married the love of his life, Lou Ann Crawford Dycus, who preceded him in death on Nov. 6, 2020.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers — Glynn Dycus, Hugh Dycus and Barry Dycus — and a sister, Betty Huffines.
Paul worked at Teledyne in LaVergne and TRW as a supervisor for 20-plus years.
He was Church of Christ in belief.
Survivors include: daughters and son-in-law, Paula and Scott Hudson of Lebanon, April Dycus of Lebanon; grandchildren, Shelby Hudson, Wesley Hudson, Kaitlynn Dycus, Mackenzie Dies, Kamiryn Dies; sister, Frances Dycus Hudson of the Kempville community; brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter and Linda Dycus of Waverly, David and Kim Dycus of Lafayette; and sisters-in-law, Hilda Dycus of Red Boiling Springs and Ruby Frances Dycus of Dixon Springs.
Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs.
