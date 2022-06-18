Paul Watson, Jr., 74, of Crossville, passed away on June 15, 2022.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Paul Watson, Sr., and Cassie Watson; brother, Jerome Watson; and sister-in-law, Terry Watson.
He is survived by: his daughters, Jenni Watson, Vicki (Troy) Shelton, Lisa (Robert) Baines; mother of his children, Lola Watson; brothers, Steve Watson, Jim Watson; sisters, Karen (Wayne) Prince, Cynthia (Jerry) McDaniel; grandchildren, Ethan Shelton, Palmer Baines, Grafton Baines; and special friends, Steve and Jennie Shelton.
Paul was a 1966 graduate of Cumberland County High School.
He was an Air Force veteran during the Vietnam War and was a Middle Tennessee State University graduate, with a major in agribusiness.
He worked for Farm Credit as a loan officer and for the VA Medical Center in Nashville.
He also loved to listen to Billy Graham’s sermons.
His family described him as a conservative, patriotic and an honest man.
While fighting a courageous battle, he was a perfect example of courage and endurance to his family and caregivers.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made to St. Jude’s, with donations able to be made by visiting www.stjude.org.
The family would like to give a special thanks to American House (formerly Elm Croft) in Lebanon for caring and comfort.
There will be a private family gathering held at a later date. Partlow Funeral Chapel was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.