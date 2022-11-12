Paula Yvonne Holt Gardner, 61, of Lebanon, passed away on Nov. 9, 2022.
She was born on Jan. 9, 1961, and was preceded in death by: her paternal grandparents, Matthew and Pearl Holt; maternal grandparents, Everett and Allie Whitson; father, Paul Kenneth Holt; and uncle, Cecil Whitson.
She is survived by: her mother, Reba Whitson Holt; son, Martin Gardner; brothers, Marlon (and his wife, Angie) Holt, John Holt; uncle, Dr. Dillard Whitson; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
She was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ.
She attended Friendship Christian School and graduated from Lebanon High School. She also attended Cumberland University and graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a degree in psychology.
She worked at University Medical Center.
She and her former husband, Connor Gardner, started Advanced Technology, where they remanufactured toner cartridges for printers and copiers.
She enjoyed flowers, yard work, and dancing.
She participated in baby pageants at the Wilson County Fair (winning two consecutive years), the Miss Tiny Tots Contest as a runner-up and the Middle Tennessee Electric pageant.
A gathering of family and friends will be be held on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel (in the Partee House, located at 233 West Main St. in Lebanon).
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Wilson Manor and Aveanna Hospice and extended family, John and Faye Keiffer, Debra Edwards and the members of Maple Hill Church of Christ.
In addition to flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Maple Hill Church of Christ (which can be mailed to 102 Maple Hill Rd., Lebanon, Tennessee, 37087) or to the American Parkinson Disease Association.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of the arrangements.
