Pauline Sanders passed away on Oct. 4, 2021, at age 100.
The funeral service, conducted by Darrell Duncan, is at 11 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2021, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, followed by interment in Lannom Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Glendon Barrett, Donnie Barrett, Ronnie Tucker, Marion Brown and Keith Lackey. Honorary pallbearers are James Martin Edwards and Phillip Lannom.
The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Pauline Sanders was born in 1920 to Dean Woodall and Will Perrell in Gladeville.
She enjoyed quilting, cooking and canning vegetables.
She attended Vesta Church of Christ.
Mrs. Sanders had worked as a packer in Tucker’s Sausage.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Douglas Sanders; parents, Dean and Will Perrell; brothers, Leo Perrell, Lillard Wilson “Wick” Perrell; and sister, Jessie Hallums.
She is survived by her nephew, Jerry (Margie) Perrell, and great nephews, Jerry Wayne (Linda Martin) Perrell and Jesse “Billy” Perrell.
Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements. 615-444-9393
