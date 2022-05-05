Results from the pay study that Wilson County requested last year to get its employees up to a competitive market rate were released to the county commissioners and department heads on Monday evening.
Achieving the results recommended by the pay study will cost the county $6.9 million. One solution would be a 10-cent property tax increase.
The Monday meeting was just a chance for the consultant from Burris, Thompson & Associates, Steve Thompson, to present the study’s findings to county officials.
However, the commissioner courtroom at the Wilson County Courthouse was packed with employees as well.
“Everybody would like to be able to do something for employees without adding anything on to the taxpayer,” said Aaron Maynard, the Wilson County finance director, during the work session. “I don’t know if that is possible, but it is something that I am working on.”
Maynard said that moving funds around from a capital project could be one stop-gap solution.
“When it comes time to build that next thing, that is when the tax increase comes,” Maynard said. “Will it delay a tax increase forever? It will not.”
Addressing the reality of the situation, Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto added, “We have to take care of our employees, and unfortunately, nobody is going to give you something for free.”
Pay study goals
Throughout the eight months, members of county committees have addressed employee retention, in many cases making it a top priority for their respective departments. Based on testimony from employees, the major issue has been non-competitive wages.
At the work session on Monday, Thompson broke down the metrics they used to determine what constituted a competitive market rate. One method was to examine each position as a collection of job responsibilities. Thompson indicated that a similar job title does not transfer across county and municipal lines symmetrically.
“One of our goals is to help as much as possible to make sure that each employee is being paid fairly for the work being done, not actually what the job title is,” Thompson said.
Additionally, Thompson explained that comparisons with general business and industry are also important for employee retention.
“If someone is to leave employment in Wilson County, they are as likely to end up in the private sector,” Thompson said.
When the firm was commissioned for the study, the county requested three market scenarios — median, 55th percentile, and 60th percentile. Thompson recommended using the 60th%ile rate for both the public sector and private sector in light of the current conditions of the Middle Tennessee job market.
“Middle Tennessee right now is the wild, wild west,” Thompson said. “Normally, I can pretty comfortably predict where things are going to be. It is especially challenging right now to try and keep up with the Joneses.”
Effect on pay
According to the pay study findings, the market rate for each job typically represents five to seven years at the position.
To account for employees with tenure less than that, the firm put together tiers. If an employee is at seven years or more of service, the goal would be to get them to 100% of the market rate. If an employee has been with the county for five to seven years, the goal is to get them to 97.5% of the market rate. If an employee has been with the county for three years but less than five, then the goal would be to get them to 95% of the market rate. One to three years brings an aim of 92.5% of the market rate, and for employees with less than one year of tenure, the goal would be 85%.
“The idea is that we should get everybody within the range of their job comps,” Thompson said. “If somebody starts at the minimum pay increase, it should reach the market rate for the job somewhere around year five to seven. Otherwise, you will be at risk of losing that employee to an employer who is willing to pay that rate.”
The goal is to make sure that everyone in the county got at least a 3% increase. If their increase requires more than 3% to get to the pay raise that matches market value, that employee would not get additional increase.
While many county officials have lauded the benefits the county offers like insurance and retirement packages, Thompson told the commissioners at the meeting that his firm did not come to the conclusion that the county should shoot for a lower market range because of the benefits the county offers.
“The public sector had enjoyed a competitive advantage over the private sector in the benefits department,” Thompson said. “Now, that advantage is diminished. In terms of attracting and retaining jobs, the people don’t care much about the benefits.
“The world is a bit different nowadays. (People) work two years here, three years there, two years here and see where I end up.”
In a phone call on Wednesday, Maynard boiled the process down.
“The two factors for this are looking across the reference points that we used other governments and the private sector to see what is a market rate for the particular position that we are looking at filling,” Maynard said. “What that tells me at that point in time is really that a competitive market rate range might be $40,000 (for a particular position). That doesn’t mean a new employee at that position starts out making that much. They might start off making $35,000 and gradually move up.”
The pay study results will now head to the Wilson County Budget Committee for review. It will meet during the monthly county committee meetings at the Wilson County Courthouse tonight, starting at 5 p.m. Maynard indicated on Wednesday that while it was not the reason for the meeting, there was a possibility discussion of the pay study could arise.
