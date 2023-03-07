PEDESTRIAN CRASH

A pedestrian was struck and killed at the intersection of Sparta Pike and Peyton Road on Friday evening.

 Craig Harris/Lebanon Democrat

A man was stuck and killed at the intersection of Sparta Pike and Peyton Road in Lebanon on Friday evening.

Police say the man was struck by a small sport-utility vehicle after stepping out on to Sparta Pike. Traffic was regular at the time, as it’s described as a busy road near the Interstate-40 on-ramp.

