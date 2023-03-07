A man was stuck and killed at the intersection of Sparta Pike and Peyton Road in Lebanon on Friday evening.
Police say the man was struck by a small sport-utility vehicle after stepping out on to Sparta Pike. Traffic was regular at the time, as it’s described as a busy road near the Interstate-40 on-ramp.
“The traffic unit is still investigating it,” Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Richard Clark said. “They don’t suspect any foul play or impairment at the time of the crash.”
The protocol for when a pedestrian is struck is for the department’s traffic unit to respond and investigate.
“They will investigate it as any other traffic fatality and will do their best to determine what caused the accident,” Clark said. “When it comes to family notifications, they do that as well.”
The traffic unit was accompanied by crime scene technicians to examine the scene on Friday night.
“Everything was shut down at the time,” Clark said. “The whole of Sparta Pike was shut down. They tried to make it as minimal as possible, but they shut down all of Sparta Pike and right there in front of Peyton Road to investigate it. It’s crime scene at that point, especially since there was a fatality involved.”
The driver of the vehicle was unharmed, and police believe that the accident was a true accident.
“This wasn’t intentional,” Clark said. “The driver was not injured, and I actually did see her. She was very much upset about the situation and very distraught and concerned. She had very genuine emotions and concerns about the incident.”
Once the findings from the scene are examined, the Lebanon Police Department traffic unit will put together a report of what factored into the accident in the coming weeks.
