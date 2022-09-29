A pedestrian was struck and killed by a passing semi truck just off the Lebanon Square on Tuesday.
John Chris Mattingly, 66, succumbed to his wounds en route to the hospital after being hit by the vehicle, which was driven by a 32-year-old male from Dawson, Georgia.
According to Lebanon Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. P.J. Hardy, the incident occurred right before the intersection of South Cumberland Street and Gay Street, parallel to Shenandoah Mills, around 11:15 a.m.
The semi was traveling south when Mattingly was struck. Reports indicate that Mattingly was not within a protected pedestrian crosswalk when he was struck.
According to Hardy, by the time that LPD officers arrived, paramedics were on the scene and administering CPR to the victim. Efforts to save Mattingly proved futile.
He was pronounced dead around 11:50 a.m.
The incident significantly disrupted traffic in and around the square during a typical workday’s lunch hour.
“We had the north and southbound Cumberland Street shut for about an hour,” Hardy said. “With fatalities, it takes a little longer to investigate what occurred.”
Hardy added that the driver of the semi was not facing any charges for his role in Mattingly’s death.
Investigation into the matter revealed that Mattingly was a resident at Cedarcroft Home on South College Street in Lebanon.
Cedarcroft’s website describes the facility as being dedicated to the care and welfare of the mentally handicapped, disadvantaged and homeless men. It was established in 1974 and licensed in 1996 with the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Retardation.
John Bryan is the president of the board that oversees the home.
“We lost one of our residents yesterday,” Bryan said in a phone call on Wednesday. “Everybody at Cedarcroft we consider family to us and to the other guys that live up there.”
Bryan also issued condolences to Mattingly’s family.
“We’re all saddened by the loss,” Bryan said. “It’s always shocking and it hurts to lose any one of our guys. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”
