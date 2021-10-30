Services for Peggy A. Odom, 65, will be held on Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held at Donnell Cemetery in Auburntown.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Bratten and Polly Randolph Odom; sisters, Margaret Weeden, Mildred Robinson, Rebecca Odom; and a brother, Robert Odom.
Survivors include: her son, Jason Odom; daughter, Kathy Mount Odom; sisters, Annie Lou Mount, Josephine Knox, Rebecca Odom; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter, Lailah.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 615-444-3117
