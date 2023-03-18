Services for Peggy Ann Neuble Miller, 66, will be held on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Elaine Ferguson and Clint Leon Neuble; husband Wayne Miller; sister, Brenda Garrett; son, Jimmy E. Wright; brother, James Leon Neuble, Sr.; and nephew, Christopher Johnson.
Survivors include: her daughter, Deshae Neuble; special nephew/adopted son, Bill Garrett; sister, Marilyn Neuble; brothers, Billy Neuble, Jimmy (Donna) Neuble; special friend, Sylvia Jackson; grandson, Deshawndre Neal; granddaughter, Diamond Fullilove; great-granddaughters, Liberty Neal, Nevaeh Neal; nieces, Erica Neuble, Marvolyn Neuble, Tawania McClain; nephews, Demario Neuble, Orlando (Crystal) Easter, James (Stacy) Neuble, Jr., Devon Neuble, Jeff Allen, Curt (Ashley) McGowan; and sister-in-law, Regina Neuble. She was also blessed with a host of great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts and uncles.
Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
