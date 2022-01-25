Peggy Birchett Tomlinson, 87, of the Beasley’s Bend community, passed away on Jan. 21, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Davidson County on Dec. 16, 1934, the daughter of the late George Richard Birchett and Mary Sweeney Birchett.
She was a graduate of Trousdale County High School and was a member of the Church of Christ.
She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by: her husband of 53 years, I.M. Tomlinson, Jr.; brothers, Jimmy Birchett, George Birchett, Bill Birchett, Bobby Birchett, Franklin Birchett; and sister, Louise Buckingham.
She is survived by: three children, Donna (Walter) Neal, Rick (Ketty) Tomlinson, Doyle Tomlinson; four grandchildren, Brent (Taite) Neal, Lindsey Neal, Caleb Tomlinson, Abigail Tomlinson; four great-grandchildren, Harper Neal, Willow Neal, Olivia Neal, Adeline Neal; sister, Betty Cassetty; brother, Buford (Pam) Birchett; and several nieces and nephews.
We want to give a special thanks to our aunt, Betty, for being mom’s angel. She has always been there for mom and us. Mom loved having her around. She would ask in the morning if she would be with her that day. This may make her sad, because she wouldn’t want any special thanks. That’s why she is an angel.
Visitation was held prior to the funeral service on Monday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Mike Vaughn officiating. Interment was held in Jackson Cemetery.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
