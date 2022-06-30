Peggy Robertson Gray, 64, of Carthage passed away on June 26, 2022, at her home.
She was born on March 16, 1958, in Waukgan, Illinois, the daughter of the late Elmer “Bud” Robertson and Shirley Silcox Robertson.
She was of the Pentecostal faith.
She worked as a nurse at Quality Care and Smith County Health Care before retiring from Bellwood Assisted Living.
She was preceded in death by four brothers — J.C. Robertson, Ray Robertson, Tommy Robertson and Billy Robertson — and three sisters, Jenny Huddleston, Glinda Ramsey and Carol Sue Bowman.
She is survived by: her husband of 31 years, Clayton Eugene Gray; four children, Angela Cooper (Ruben Davenport), Clayton Lee (Savannah) Gray, Nelson Harville, Katie Harville; three sisters, Betty Jane Sellers, Patricia Fleming, Donna Fay Givens; two brothers, Buddy Wayne Robertson, Mark Robertson; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Doug Dickerson officiating. Interment will be held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
