A funeral service for Peggy Warden Camp was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, with Darrin Reynolds officiating.
Interment was held in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation was held on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Mrs. Camp, 63, of Lebanon, passed away on June 29, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Born on July 24, 1959, in Davidson County, she is the daughter of the late Joe Earlie Warden and Sara Inez Dunn Warden.
She had just retired from the Lebanon Special School District, where she had been a special education assistant at Walter J. Baird Middle School.
She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, James E. Camp.
She is survived by: her husband of 44 years, James Camp; two children, Sara (David) Hight, Jeremy Camp; grandchildren, Gavin Lowery, Grayson Lowery, Sara Grace “Gracie” Lowery, Courtney Hight, Emily Hight, Blake Hight; and mother-in-law, Selestine Camp.
Honorary pallbearers are former co-workers at Walter J. Baird and special friends. Active pallbearers are James Camp, Jeremy Camp, Gavin Lowery, Donald Oakley, Wayne Oakley, and Jackie Gaither
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or to the American Diabetes Association.
Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon was entrusted with the arrangements.
