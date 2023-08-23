Last Tuesday, State Rep. Clark Boyd visited the Lebanon City Council.
It wasn’t a matter of state business, but it was to honor a member of the Lebanon community.
“We did a House joint resolution to honor somebody that I’m very proud of, that I know you guys are proud of too,” Boyd said. “That is Miss Heather Bay, who in 2022 was named airport manager of the year. I want to tell you before I read the resolution that she not only works tirelessly in her role for the city of Lebanon, but all airports across the state of Tennessee are very blessed to have her in that industry, because when she comes to the capitol, she commands an audience, and people listen to her.”
Bay was named the 2022 airport manager of the year by the Tennessee Aeronautics Commission and the Tennessee Department of Transportation Aeronautics Division.
“It is an absolute honor to serve this community and the aviation industry for you all,” Bay said. “It’s a blessing to work with each and every one of you. I know, sometimes, we don’t always agree, but that’s what makes it beautiful, is that we come from different backgrounds.”
The Lebanon City Council removed its vote on the urban growth boundary from the agenda.
For the Wilson County Urban Growth Boundary to get passed, the Lebanon City Council, Watertown City Council, Mt. Juliet City Commission and the Wilson County commission have to approve it.
“I would like to have another work session on that,” Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell said. “We did discuss it last work session, but there’s some questions about that (plan) that people had. And I want to make sure everyone’s clear before you vote.”
Bell thanked the Lebanon Fire Department for its efforts to help the Mt. Juliet Fire Department during the Aug. 12 fire at Glass Creek Apartments in Mt. Juliet.
“Over this past weekend, there was a serious situation in Mt. Juliet where they needed support, and the LFD went down there and helped support them,” Bell said. “It was a rather large fire, so our department was able to cover some areas while they were fighting that one.”
