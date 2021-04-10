Perfection!!!!

MT. JULIET — Austin Hunley retired all 15 Green Hill batters he faced Wednesday night as host Mt. Juliet run-ruled the Hawks, 13-0, in a five-inning perfect game.
The junior right-hander struck out 10 while his defense was perfect on the five balls put in play.
He also benefited from an offense which scored in all four at-bats, including three runs in the first inning, four in the third and five in the fourth as the Golden Bears banged out 14 hits.
Seth Stevens and Justin Lee each drove in four runs on three hits, including a double apiece. Colton Regen troiled and singled while Jack Fortner also doubled among his three hits.
Bryce Holbrook was credited with three RBI while Daniel Michael singled twice.
Micah Summar pitched the first three innings for Green Hill and took the loss. The left-hander allowed eight runs (six earned) on nine hits. Bryson Thurman was touched for five runs in the fourth before Brett Dowling recorded the final two outs.
Watertown falls, 2-1, in 10WATERTOWN — Grundy County scored on a 10th-inning error Thursday night and took a 2-1 win over Watertown.
Each team scored in the first inning. Jaden Ruehlins doubled in a Grundy County run before Brandon Watts tied it for the Tigers with a home run in the bottom half of the inning.
Alex Whitlock took the loss with four innings of relief, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out six. Starter Gage Vastola surrendered four hits and a walk while striking out six in six innings.
Alex Killian pitched two innings, striking out six, to get the win for Grundy County. Starter Jarem Huntley fanned 14 in eight innings.
Mason Murrell’s single joined Watts’ home run as Watertown’s only hits.
Blue Devils run-rule Davidson AcademyLebanon run-ruled visiting Davidson Academy 13-3 at Brent Foster Field on Wednesday night.
The Blue Devils scored at least three runs in each of their four at-bats.
An RBI groundout by Carson Boles, a run-scoring single by Brice Njezic and double by Brody Hays staked Lebanon to a 3-0 first-inning lead.
Eli Carson and Will Burruss knocked in tallies in Lebanon’s four-run third
Left-hander Bryce Fuller pitched the first 32/3 innings for Lebanon, spotting Davidsion two runs in the top of the first and one in the third. He surrendered four hits while striking out five. Easton Forsyth fired the final 12/3 frames, fanning four.
Burruss banged out three of the Blue Devils’ 11 hits.
Franklin rallies for walk-off win over Lebanon
FRANKLIN — Franklin scored on a single to cap a six-run bottom of the bottom of the seventh inning Monday night to walk off with a 7-6 win over Lebanon.
Each team scored in the first inning before the Blue Devils built a 6-1 lead with a go-ahead run in the third and four in the fifth.
Copeland Bradford’s sacrifice fly lifted Lebanon to a quick 1-0 lead. Brice Njezic and Ty Bailey had RBI in the fifth.
Left-hander John Tomlinson pitched the first 51/3 innings for Lebanon, allowing three hits and striking out 14. Denton Dodson finished the sixth.
Hays, Dodson and Burruss each banged out two of the Blue Devils’ eight hits.
Lebanon splits Good Friday twin billLebanon split a pair of Good Friday games in the Warrior Classic at Brent Foster Field, defeating Davidson Academy 16-6 after losing to Daniel Boone 5-3.
Copeland Bradford drove in four runs on three hits against Davidson, including a first-inning three-run homer.
Denton Dodson and Brice Njezic drove in runs during the Blue Devils’ four-run third inning.
Burruss took the win with three innings of work before Brett Bowman also threw three innings out of the bullpen.
In the earlier game, Daniel Boone jumped to a 4-0 first-inning lead, tagging Nick Maggart with the loss.
The right-hander lasted 41/3 innings, allowing the four runs on two hits, one of which was a Gaven Jones homer in the first.
The Blue Devils, who scored a run in the fourth and two in the fifth, were limited to hits by Njezic, Bowman and Jackson Lea.
