Peter James Smith was born on July 18, 1970 in Memphis, the son of the late Judy Jarvis and Claude Smith, and departed this life at his residence on Jan. 4, 2022 at the age of 51 years.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Alica Hughes, and a niece, Daisy Potts.
Peter had lived in the Commerce community since he was 7 years old and was a long-time employee of Jerry Young Construction.
Peter is survived by: his wife of 33 years, Frances “Renee” Smith; son, Donovan Smith; daughter, Ginger (William) Garner; granddaughter, Olivia Garner; nieces, Cindy (Stanley) King, Amanda (Barry) Craddock; nephew, John Potts; 10 great nieces and nephews; mother-in-law, Barbara Wortham; brothers-in-law, Sonny Wortham, Danny Wortham; and very many cherished family members, friends and pets.
A memorial service to celebrate Peter’s life will be held at 3 p.m. this Sunday at Hunter Funeral Home, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the service time.
Hunter Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.