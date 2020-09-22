Petrova garners MSC Runner of the Week honor

Cumberland University’s Sasha Petrova was awarded the Mid-South Conference Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week honor Monday after placing 18th at the UAH Chargers XC Invitational, as announced by the league office.
The Calgary, Alberta, native finished 17th among 100 runners, completing the 5K course in Huntsville, Ala., with a time of 19:03.23. Not only did she set her own personal record, but she also recorded the fourth-best time in team history.
Cumberland finished fourth among 11 teams in the event.
Petrova earned her first runner of the week honor of his career.
The Phoenix will run again Oct. 3 when they travel to Louisville, Ky., for the ‘Live in Lou’ Louisville Cross Country Classic.
