These pets are available for adoption at New Leash on Life.
Twinkle, twinkle little star. How, we wonder, did you make it to New Leash on Life? This sweet young lady came to us by way of animal control and is now in search of her fur-ever home. Twinkle is a 2-year-old, Dachshund/Chihuahua mix who weighs a wee bit over 15 pounds. She does have this one little quirky thing. She doesn't like to have her back feet or her back end touched so being in a home with small children who don't understand could be a bit tricky. And since we want her to be successful in her new home, we'd just like to find a family for her who understands that one little issue. Twinkle is spayed, micro-chipped, and current on vaccines. Come meet this shinning light at our Adoption Center and if she's the right fit for your family, you can adopt her for $150. All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside -- especially at night and during extreme weather. No dog is allowed to be put on a "tie out" or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced-in yard.
As close as New Leash on Life is to Music City, it's not surprising that a country music star or two would find their way to our Adoption Center. The latest one is Reba! Oh, not the red-headed singer and comedienne. Our Reba is a 3-year-old, blonde(ish) Chihuahua mix who weighs about 15 pounds. This sweet little girl came to us from a hoarding situation and is ready to find her "somebody." She has been through a lot so we know she's singing "I'm a Survivor," however that being said, some scars still show to tell her tale. Reba is spayed, micro-chipped, and has been vaccinated. You can come meet this "Fancy" girl and if you adopt her for $150, she'll be "An Angel in Your Arms."
Oh, Precious, my sweet Precious! How did you end up homeless and out on the streets? We know you had a family once because you are so sweet and enjoy getting attention. And even though all four of your paws are declawed, you still love people. Since you don't have any claws, that's probably why you feel insecure around other cats. You don't feel like you can defend yourself. We love you Precious so don't worry; we're going to find you a home where you can be the center of attention. Precious is litterbox trained, spayed, micro-chipped, and current on vaccines. So if you can't resist this Precious girl, you can meet her at our Adoption Center and adopt her into your family for $50. All cats must be INDOOR ONLY and shall NOT be declawed.
"Hello, I'm Orion! The folks here at the Adoption Center are going to tell you that I'm named after the 1980s rock group, Orion the Hunter. But the truth is, I'm Orion, The Hunter! If you look at my website picture, you can see I'm already stalking my next prey. You had better be careful; it might be you!" Coming from the most undesirable conditions, Orion knows that the "dark and stormy" days are behind her now. This 2-year-old, black and white beauty is ready to "Stand Up" and start "Dreamin." She is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped, and is current on vaccines. If you are ready to say "I Call It Love," then you can be this dear sweet girl's next prey and adopt her into your family for $50.
Twinkle, Reba, Precious, Orion, and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life's Adoption Center, 507 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The Adoption Center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Please also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of our wonderful kitties available for adoption. We also have dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for us on Facebook and visit our website at http://www.newleashonline.org.
